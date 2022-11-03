ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced Thursday that multiple third-prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York — including in Phoenix and Wolcott in Central New York.
Lottery officials said that 12 third-prize-winning tickets were sold on Wednesday. Each ticket was worth $50,000.
One of the winning tickets was purchased at a Byrne Dairy location in Phoenix in Oswego County.
This announcement comes the day after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, which had no winners. This caused the jackpot to rise to $1.5 billion. Officials call it the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the United States.
A full list of locations where the tickets were sold, provided by the New York Lottery, is below:
- Billy’s Marketplace on Cyress Avenue in Ridgewood — Power Play winner of $100,000
- Smokes For Less in Newburgh
- FB & Q Trading Corp. on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls
- 7-Eleven store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls
- The Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott
- Jerrick’s Lower East Side on Route 52 in Fishkill
- Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville
- Heta Deli Convenience, Inc. on 48th Avenue in Oakland Gardens
- The Byrne Dairy store on County Route 57 in Phoenix
- The Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx
- Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester
- KK Food Mart, Inc. on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park
- Daisy’s Cards and Gift Shop on North Broadway in Yonkers