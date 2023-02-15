(WSYR-TV) — Since 1973, Light Work on Syracuse University campus has been supporting local photographers and visual artists. Light Work is a non-profit, artist-run organization that is dedicated to supporting artists working in photography and electronic media.

The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a retrospective at the Everson Museum of Art. From January 28th through May 14th the Museum will be displaying art from the organization’s golden-years. On April 13th at 6:30 pm, award-winning historian, author, curator, and photographer, Deborah Willis, will host a lecture in Everson Museum’s Hosmer Auditorium.

To learn more about the anniversary exhibit visit Everson.org To learn more about Light Work visit lightwork.org