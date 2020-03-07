50th annual CNY RV Camping Show kicked off on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 50th annual CNY RV Camping Show is taking place this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The exhibits are set up across four buildings and showcasing the newest trailers, motor homes and camping supplies.

NewsChannel 9’s Kate Thornton asked one of the exhibitors: “What’s so great about having an RV?”

“The freedom. You know I go camping all the time and I just love it, I go to the Adirondacks for a couple weeks, during the summer and take off for Florida for a couple weeks and you can just go wherever you wanna go,” said Harold Oot of Seven O’s RV stores. “You know you’re free and you’re out there in the great outdoors so it’s really neat.”

If you would like to check things out, you’ve got plenty of opportunities.

Things will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $12 and children under the age of 16 get in for free.

