SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.

This year will be the 50th New York State Field Band Competition. Formerly known as the Carrier Dome, this state-wide competition is held at JMA Wireless Dome annually.

There are dozens of schools that partake in the competition, and based on size, each school is put into a separate category.

They are placed in order based on the show schedule.

Large School 3 – beginning at 8 a.m. Sachem – 86.150 Greece – 83.650 Copiague – 82.000 Hilton – 81.800 Walt Whitman – 79.100 East Ramapo – 77.700 Rome Free Academy – 77.100 Indian River – 73.950 Auburn – 73.000

– beginning at 8 a.m. Large School 2 – beginning at 10:02 a.m. Hicksville – 89.450 Kingston – 88.770 West Seneca – 88.300 Webster – 86.850 Corning – 86.750 Huntington – 86.500 Orchard Park – 85.700

– beginning at 10:02 a.m. Small School 3 – beginning at 12:15 p.m. Johnson City Falconer-Frewsburg Jordan-Elbridge Marcus Whitman Pioneer Southern Tioga Le Roy Union-Endicott Floral Park Division Ave Nyack

– beginning at 12:15 p.m. Small School 2 – beginning at 2:45 p.m. Mohonasen Norwich Phoenix Westmoreland Midland Park Northwestern (PA) Vestal Roslyn

– beginning at 2:45 p.m. Small School 1 – beginning at 5:35 p.m. Medina Oswego New Hartford Horseheads Central Square Malverne East Irondequoit East Syracuse Minoa Mineola

– beginning at 5:35 p.m. National Class – beginning at 7:45 p.m. Victor Brentwood Cicero-North Syracuse Lancaster Baldwinsville West Genesee Jamestown Arlington Liverpool

– beginning at 7:45 p.m.

As each set of scores come in, they will be added to this list.

The championship competition goes on from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you’re looking to try and make it, there’s still time, and here is how you can get your tickets!

Tickets are available through mobile purchase only. Once you purchase, NYSFBC recommends that you sign in to your MyCuse account to view your ticket(s) and put them in your digital wallet to be ready for the championship show!

Ticket Prices:

Adult: $25

$25 Senior Citizen: $18

$18 Student: $18

All tickets are general admission.

To be in the know with todays conference, you can follow NYS Field band on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook!

Click HERE for info on parking, directions and policies.