SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
This year will be the 50th New York State Field Band Competition. Formerly known as the Carrier Dome, this state-wide competition is held at JMA Wireless Dome annually.
There are dozens of schools that partake in the competition, and based on size, each school is put into a separate category.
They are placed in order based on the show schedule.
- Large School 3 – beginning at 8 a.m.
- Sachem – 86.150
- Greece – 83.650
- Copiague – 82.000
- Hilton – 81.800
- Walt Whitman – 79.100
- East Ramapo – 77.700
- Rome Free Academy – 77.100
- Indian River – 73.950
- Auburn – 73.000
- Large School 2 – beginning at 10:02 a.m.
- Hicksville – 89.450
- Kingston – 88.770
- West Seneca – 88.300
- Webster – 86.850
- Corning – 86.750
- Huntington – 86.500
- Orchard Park – 85.700
- Small School 3 – beginning at 12:15 p.m.
- Johnson City
- Falconer-Frewsburg
- Jordan-Elbridge
- Marcus Whitman
- Pioneer
- Southern Tioga
- Le Roy
- Union-Endicott
- Floral Park
- Division Ave
- Nyack
- Small School 2– beginning at 2:45 p.m.
- Mohonasen
- Norwich
- Phoenix
- Westmoreland
- Midland Park
- Northwestern (PA)
- Vestal
- Roslyn
- Small School 1 – beginning at 5:35 p.m.
- Medina
- Oswego
- New Hartford
- Horseheads
- Central Square
- Malverne
- East Irondequoit
- East Syracuse Minoa
- Mineola
- National Class – beginning at 7:45 p.m.
- Victor
- Brentwood
- Cicero-North Syracuse
- Lancaster
- Baldwinsville
- West Genesee
- Jamestown
- Arlington
- Liverpool
As each set of scores come in, they will be added to this list.
The championship competition goes on from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you’re looking to try and make it, there’s still time, and here is how you can get your tickets!
Tickets are available through mobile purchase only. Once you purchase, NYSFBC recommends that you sign in to your MyCuse account to view your ticket(s) and put them in your digital wallet to be ready for the championship show!
Ticket Prices:
- Adult: $25
- Senior Citizen: $18
- Student: $18
All tickets are general admission.
To be in the know with todays conference, you can follow NYS Field band on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook!
Click HERE for info on parking, directions and policies.