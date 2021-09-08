52-year-old man stabbed in head, back, hand in Syracuse Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was a stabbing on Tuesday evening involving a 52-year-old man who was stabbed in several different areas, Syracuse Police say.

Police arrived at Upstate Hospital to investigate the stabbing around 6:17 p.m. and found the man who had been stabbed multiple times in the head, back, and hand.

The victim took himself to the hospital after the stabbing, and he is expected to survive, police say. The exact location of the incident is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​