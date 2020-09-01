52nd New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Unveiled Virtually

While COVID-19 has cancelled the Great New York State Fair, the American Dairy Association North East announced the 52nd sculpture, “Nourishing Our Future” on Tuesday.   Since 2003, sculptures Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have crafted the butter sculptures.  It features over 800 pounds of butter. 

The Great New York State Fair is sponsoring a butter sculpture contest for consumers of all ages. Participants can make a sculpture using up to five pounds of butter, sculpting wire, chicken wire and a base for stability. They then will take a picture of the sculpture and submit it at the contest site on the Fair’s Facebook page. 

Grand prize winner receives a Lifetime Admission Medal to the Fair, along with 8 individual passes for the 2021 Fair, a $25 gift card, courtesy of Wegmans, and a prize pack from media sponsor 93Q radio. There are prizes for second through fifth places. 

You can visit Facebook.com/NYSFair to learn more.

