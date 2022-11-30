OWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Giving Tuesday, November 29, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave away $1.1 million in grants to 54 non-profits in New York.

Tioga Downs gave back to non-profits from nearby counties including Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford as a way to acknowledge all the support they’ve received from the community this year.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation’s purpose is to fund groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in the counties that surround Tioga Downs.

This year’s recipients include all sorts of organizations from art, to family service providers and animal rescue. All of the non-profits selected have made incredible strides in promoting economic and community development in the counties that surround Tioga Downs.

“It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who are changing lives in the cities, towns, and villages our guests call home.”

This year’s $1.1 million award money is a new record for the charitable arm of Tioga Downs. There was also a record number of grant applications earlier this year, and Tioga Downs acknowledges there were so many nonprofits deserving of funding.

The money awarded to the select non-profits will help them strengthen economic and community development as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profits awarded grants include the following:

Broome County

ACHIEVE

Binghamton Philharmonic, Inc.

Bridge Community Center

Broome County Urban League, Inc.

Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

Family Planning of South Central New York, Inc.

Friends of Kirkwood Community Inc.

Get There (Rural Health Network of South Central NY)

Goodwill Theatre, Inc.

Hope Foundation of Binghamton, Inc.

Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, NY

Roberson Museum and Science Center

StacheStrong, Inc.

Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training, Inc.

United Way of Broome County, Inc.

Tioga County

A New Hope Center

Berkshire Community Association

Camp Ahwaga Association

Candor Emergency Squad, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County

Empire State Special Needs Experience, Inc.

Kali’s Klubhouse, Inc.

McKendree United Methodist Church Open Hearts Dinner

Owego EMS, Inc.

Southern Tier Music Teachers Association

Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA

Tioga County Boys & Girls Club

Waterman Conservation Education Center

Chemung County

AIM Independent Living Center

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County

Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. of Chemung County

Family Service Society, Inc.

Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Horseheads Family Resource Center

Neighborhood Transformation Center

Southern Tier Pregnancy Resource Center

Tanglewood Community Nature Center, Inc.

United Way of the Southern Tier

Woody Wilson

Young Women’s Christian Association of Elmira/Twin Tiers

Bradford County (PA)