SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the KeyBank in downtown Syracuse for a robbery Friday morning.

Around 9:32 a.m. police responded to the bank, located at 201 South Warren Street.

They learned that the suspect, now identified as 54-year-old John Brown, entered the bank and demanded $1000. The bank teller gave Brown ten $100 bills, and he then ran toward Water Street.

According to Syracuse Police, Brown was positively identified and had the money taken from the bank.

Brown, of Syracuse, was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center on the New York State Penal charge of Robbery in the Third Degree.

Anyone with information about the above incident is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.