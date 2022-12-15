SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At the Amazon shipping facility in East Syracuse an average of 35-40,000 packages go out the door every day. During the holiday surge, that number will be closer to 55,000.

Employees know the shipping facility as the ‘last mile’ because it’s the last stop the items you ordered arrive at before they make it to your door.

“This is the last stop of Amazon,” Amazon OTP Manager Kyle Florczyk said, “So you have your first mile, middle mile, and last mile and we’re the last mile that the packages make before they go on the road to be delivered.”

They aren’t delivered solely by Amazon delivery drivers, Sean Donovan is the owner of 323 transit, a private company that sells its services to Amazon to help make deliveries.

“I’m in charge of a last-mile team,” Donovan said, “So I have about 90 associates, 55, of which are on the road today. And we’re the ones that are actually out in the communities making deliveries.”

Which is especially important around the holidays.

“We spend all year building up to this time,” Donovan said, “My team that I built throughout the year, we always talk about the holidays, the reason why I’m here, the reason why the team is here.”