SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to a shooting today, August 4, around 12:52 p.m. at the 2000 block of Midland Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, police discovered a 59-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.