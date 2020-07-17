$5M in pandemic relief heading to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $5 million is pandemic relief is heading to the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland.
The money comes as part of the CARES Act. As the global pandemic spread through New York State and the country, the coronavirus relief legislation established a provider relief fund to help area hospitals.
Hospitals across Central New York were impacted differently, but all of them faced difficult decisions.
The president of the Cortland Medical Center said the money will help them continue to serve the community.
