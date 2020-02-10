MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fifth person has died from the flu in Monroe County.
The exact location of the death has not been given.
The first death was a child back in October. Since then, four other people have died in the county.
Three of those people were between the ages of 75 and 84.
The other person was older than 85-years-old.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Another person dies from flu in Monroe Co.
- LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists
- What’s Going Around: The flu still dominating
- Oneida County man sentenced to 11 years for distribution and possession of child porn
- Syracuse woman dies Monday morning in crash on Thruway
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App