Another person dies from flu in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fifth person has died from the flu in Monroe County.

The exact location of the death has not been given.

The first death was a child back in October. Since then, four other people have died in the county.

Three of those people were between the ages of 75 and 84.

The other person was older than 85-years-old.

