5th Judicial District Courts resume some in-person court operations

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The unified court system of the 5th Judicial District released plan to resume in-person court operations, or “RIPCO,” on Wednesday as part of Phase Three. This pertains to Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Herkimer, and Lewis counties.

According to the plans, starting Wednesday, several matters will be heard in person, including essential matters, bench trials, criminal preliminary hearings, and criminal pre-trial evidentiary hearings. Matters still being held virtually include non-essential matters and some criminal proceedings.

The plan also notes, “Where an in-person proceeding involves an incarcerated individual, that individual shall appear virtually utilizing electronic means unless the presiding judge orders otherwise after the appropriate application is made.”

An exception to this rule would only occur if an attorney applies for an in-person request and it is approved.

As far as all town and village courtrooms, there will be a strict maximum occupancy of 25 percent. The plan also says judges should continue to expand their use of the virtual format where legally possible.