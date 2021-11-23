60-year-old shot outside of Town of Clay home

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 60-year-old man was injured Monday morning after getting shot outside of a house in the Town of Clay, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to police, around 10:20 a.m., deputies responded to 1 Blueberry Road where the victim, who was working at residence, was shot in hand shortly after exiting the home.

The victim told police he did not see the shooter and could not provide further details. Police say his injuries were minor and he refused medical treatment at the scene.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-435-3081.