62-year-old man arrested after a stabbing near Syracuse’s southside Saturday night injures 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in the chest near the city’s southside Saturday night.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of W. Brighton Ave. at approximately 11:55 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Around the same time that officers were dispatched, a 36-year-old man was transported to Upstate Hospital by private vehicle with a stab wound to the chest. The victim is expected to survive.
Police then developed suspect information and the suspect, 62-year-old Edward Johnson, was located near the scene of the stabbing.
Johnson was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Johnson was lodged at the Justice Center.
