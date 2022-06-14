(WSYR-TV) — A 62-year-old Town of Schroeppel man is dead after a head-on collision on Sutton Road Tuesday morning, police say.

Around 8:01 a.m., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says a 2014 Chrysler van traveling north on Sutton Road, just south of Stewarts Corners Road, hit a 2014 Jeep SUV after it veered into the southbound lane in the Town of Schroeppel. Michael Ashby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael Horne, 24, of Clay, was driving the van and police say they issued him a ticket. The accident is still under investigation.