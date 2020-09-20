USA Today: 63 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close by the end of 2020, including 1 in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in Syracuse is among the 63 stores the company plans to close by the end of this year, according to a report from USA Today.

According to USA Today, the Bed Bath & Beyond located at 3597 W. Genesee St. in Syracuse is one of the stores in line to close at the end of 2020.

In total, there are 63 Bed Bath & Beyond locations set to close at the end of the year, including six in New York.

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

USA Today reports that the decision to close several locations is an effort by the company to optimize its business plan.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to USA TODAY.

This is the first wave of store closures the company plans to make over the next two years. USA Today says Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close a total of 200 locations over the next two years.

Once the company executes the 200 planned closures, it will save Bed Bath & Beyond between $250 and $350 million, according to USA Today.

Most of the closures are happening in New York and California, with each state closing six Bed Bath & Beyond locations.