(WSYR-TV) — According to the United States Coast Guard and New York State Police, 65-year-old, George D. Vitetta, from Schenectady N.Y., died after he was swept under a wave and did not resurface in Lake Ontario on July 22, 2022.

The Sandy Creek FD Dive Team found the man unresponsive in the water earlier this afternoon. He was taken to local EMS waiting at the shore, where they pronounced him dead, U.S. Coast Guard says.

The man was last seen swimming to shore after he was swept under a wave and did not resurface, which prompted the call to the Coast Guard and local authorities.

The Coast Guard Station Oswego arrived on the scene at 1 p.m. and the crew began to look for the man, along with N.Y. State Police Marine and Air Units. Two and a half hours later, with two helicopters and many surface assets, the 65-year-old was found.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the victim who unfortunately had to witness this event unfold,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Kuperman, Commander, Sector Buffalo. “The Coast Guard with the help of our DOD partners at Fort Drum, and our local and state agency partners did all we could to save a life today. I appreciate the coordination between all agencies. It is important we recognize the dangers of strong currents below the waterline and to immediately call 911 or make broadcasts on Channel 16 if you witness someone struggling in the water.”

