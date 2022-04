SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 66-year-old Syracuse man is in critical condition after rear-ending a school bus Monday afternoon.

The Syracuse Police Department says that Curtis Jamison collided with the back of a school bus around 3:43 p.m. on Midland Avenue.

The bus did not have any students on it at the time of the crash. Jamison had to be pulled from his car and taken to Upstate University Hospital. The driver of the bus was not injured.