CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning.

Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office shares that they were assisted by the Cato Fire Department, Conquest Fire Department, CIMVAC Ambulance, New York State Police, and Cayuga County 911 Center.

Sheriffs also say that this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545.