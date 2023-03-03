ROSSIE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on March 2 after a man was found deceased in his home.

57-year-old William Freeman was found by police at 258 County Rte. 10.

Although police are still investigating, they are ruling it a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed today, March 3, to find the cause of Freeman’s death.

The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Watertown Police Department and the North Country Crime Analysis Center are all helping the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.