SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s office announced that a deadly fire in the town of Sullivan yesterday, January 25, has killed 68-year-old Harold Fink, of Sullivan.

At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, Sheriff’s Deputies and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the area of 8955 Tyler Road in the Town of Sullivan, for a reported fully-involved structure fire.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who discovered the fire and called 911, indicating that Fink may still be inside.

Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene from Madison and Onondaga Counties and once inside the house, MCSO deputies confirmed that the Fink had died from injuries that came from the fire.

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management, the Bridgeport Fire Department, The North Chittenango Fire Department, the Chittenango Fire Department, the South Bay Fire Department, the Cicero Fire Department, the Minoa Fire Department and the AMR Ambulance all assisted at the Sheriff’s office at the scene.

The Sheriff’s office is now investigating the fatal fire that took Fink’s life, including the case and origin of the fire.