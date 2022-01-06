690 lights between Midler and Thompson permanently installed and activated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on Thursday that the highway lighting between Midler Avenue and Thompson Road has been fully installed and activated.

The lights were added to the project at the City of Syracuse’s request after Syracuse University Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim’s 2019 car accident on 690 that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez.

“These new highway lights enhance nighttime visibility for drivers along one of the most highly traveled roadways in Central New York,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project is a great example of how state and local governments can work together to enhance safety for residents and visitors who travel through this important corridor every day.”

There are 190 new lights mounted on 164 new poles, with 26 of these poles being dual arm structures. According to Commissioner Dominguez, the Village of East Syracuse and the City of Syracuse will supply power for the lights.

The Thompson Road bridge rehabilitation project is on schedule and is expected to be completed Fall 2022.

