6th graders at IC School organize pumpkin patch for classmates

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bringing the pumpkin patch to school – that’s what a group of 6th graders did for all of their classmates at Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville.

With the help of the Home and School Association, Miss Schuh’s 6th grade class organized the second annual ‘At School Field Trip’ to the IC Pumpkin Patch.

6th graders designed the layout of the pumpkin patch, posted the name of each classroom, and made sure every student in each class had a pumpkin to pick. Then, those same 6th graders helped each class navigate the patch! The pumpkins came from a local farm and by Salt City Harvest. Students also enjoyed cider and donuts, making for a fun, fall event right at school!