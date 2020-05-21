7 Central New York Denny’s restaurants closing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven local Denny’s restaurants are closed because of unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.
According to the New York State Department of Labor, 240 employees are affected by the closings.
The following Denny’s restaurants have been closed:
- 6591 Thompson Rd., Syracuse, NY 13206
- 201 Lawrence Rd. E., Syracuse, NY 13212
- 103 Elwood Davis Rd., Syracuse, NY 13212
- 3414 Erie Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13214
- 176 Grant Ave., Auburn, NY 13021
- 5300 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031
- 7873 Brewerton Rd., Cicero, NY 13212
