7 Central New York Denny's restaurants closing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven local Denny’s restaurants are closed because of unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, 240 employees are affected by the closings.

The following Denny’s restaurants have been closed:

  • 6591 Thompson Rd., Syracuse, NY 13206
  • 201 Lawrence Rd. E., Syracuse, NY 13212
  • 103 Elwood Davis Rd., Syracuse, NY 13212
  • 3414 Erie Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13214
  • 176 Grant Ave., Auburn, NY 13021
  • 5300 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031
  • 7873 Brewerton Rd., Cicero, NY 13212

