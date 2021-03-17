7 million total COVID vaccines have been administered across New York State, Governor Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that over 7 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State.

Public-facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities became eligible for the COVID vaccine on Wednesday as well.

148,564 doses were administered in the 24 hours following the announcement and more than a million doses were administered in the last week.

The vaccine dashboard will update daily to provide updates on the state’s vaccination program.

“New York’s ability to fight the COVID virus is only as strong as the state’s vaccination program, and that’s why we’re constantly expanding our distribution network and getting shots in arms across the state,” Cuomo said.

New Yorkers can determine eligibility and schedule an appointment with the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool, which was updated and releases new appointments on a rolling basis. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of vaccination data is as follows:

Total doses administered – 7,003,834

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,564

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,048,858

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 23.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 12.2%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 289,203 6,826 146,101 2,753 Central New York 256,716 3,947 144,059 4,396 Finger Lakes 297,015 6,451 152,862 2,019 Long Island 537,946 15,342 297,960 7,282 Mid-Hudson 450,439 10,897 225,898 3,905 Mohawk Valley 127,405 1,961 69,603 1,570 New York City 2,122,244 43,714 1,065,549 27,333 North Country 145,280 1,486 83,419 1,590 Southern Tier 158,940 3,360 85,485 2,046 Western New York 306,069 7,243 169,141 3,362 Statewide 4,691,257 101,227 2,440,077 56,256