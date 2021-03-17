7 million total COVID vaccines have been administered across New York State, Governor Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that over 7 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State.
Public-facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities became eligible for the COVID vaccine on Wednesday as well.
148,564 doses were administered in the 24 hours following the announcement and more than a million doses were administered in the last week.
The vaccine dashboard will update daily to provide updates on the state’s vaccination program.
“New York’s ability to fight the COVID virus is only as strong as the state’s vaccination program, and that’s why we’re constantly expanding our distribution network and getting shots in arms across the state,” Cuomo said.
New Yorkers can determine eligibility and schedule an appointment with the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool, which was updated and releases new appointments on a rolling basis. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
A statewide breakdown of vaccination data is as follows:
- Total doses administered – 7,003,834
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,564
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,048,858
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 23.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 12.2%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|289,203
|6,826
|146,101
|2,753
|Central New York
|256,716
|3,947
|144,059
|4,396
|Finger Lakes
|297,015
|6,451
|152,862
|2,019
|Long Island
|537,946
|15,342
|297,960
|7,282
|Mid-Hudson
|450,439
|10,897
|225,898
|3,905
|Mohawk Valley
|127,405
|1,961
|69,603
|1,570
|New York City
|2,122,244
|43,714
|1,065,549
|27,333
|North Country
|145,280
|1,486
|83,419
|1,590
|Southern Tier
|158,940
|3,360
|85,485
|2,046
|Western New York
|306,069
|7,243
|169,141
|3,362
|Statewide
|4,691,257
|101,227
|2,440,077
|56,256
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|455,365
|339,790
|795,155
|7,336,265