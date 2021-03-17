7 million total COVID vaccines have been administered across New York State, Governor Cuomo says

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that over 7 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State. 

Public-facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities became eligible for the COVID vaccine on Wednesday as well. 

148,564 doses were administered in the 24 hours following the announcement and more than a million doses were administered in the last week.

The vaccine dashboard will update daily to provide updates on the state’s vaccination program.

“New York’s ability to fight the COVID virus is only as strong as the state’s vaccination program, and that’s why we’re constantly expanding our distribution network and getting shots in arms across the state,” Cuomo said.

New Yorkers can determine eligibility and schedule an appointment with the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool, which was updated and releases new appointments on a rolling basis. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of vaccination data is as follows:

  • Total doses administered – 7,003,834     
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,564
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,048,858
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 23.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 12.2%          
People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine seriesPeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region289,2036,826146,1012,753
Central New York256,7163,947144,0594,396
Finger Lakes297,0156,451152,8622,019
Long Island537,94615,342297,9607,282
Mid-Hudson450,43910,897225,8983,905
Mohawk Valley127,4051,96169,6031,570
New York City2,122,24443,7141,065,54927,333
North Country145,2801,48683,4191,590
Southern Tier158,9403,36085,4852,046
Western New York306,0697,243169,1413,362
Statewide4,691,257101,2272,440,07756,256
                 1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14455,365339,790795,1557,336,265

