$7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What would you do if you woke up this morning and found out you were $7 million richer? Well, that’s the case for one lucky person in Syracuse!

The New York Lottery says Tuesday’s Cash4Life winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs store on West Taft Road.

The jackpot winner hasn’t come forward yet, but he/she gets a choice of $1,000 a day for life or a $7 million lump sum.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s lottery game were 16-17-27-31-43 and Cash Ball 4.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected