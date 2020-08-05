$7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What would you do if you woke up this morning and found out you were $7 million richer? Well, that’s the case for one lucky person in Syracuse!

The New York Lottery says Tuesday’s Cash4Life winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs store on West Taft Road.

The jackpot winner hasn’t come forward yet, but he/she gets a choice of $1,000 a day for life or a $7 million lump sum.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s lottery game were 16-17-27-31-43 and Cash Ball 4.