SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What would you do if you woke up this morning and found out you were $7 million richer? Well, that’s the case for one lucky person in Syracuse!
The New York Lottery says Tuesday’s Cash4Life winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs store on West Taft Road.
The jackpot winner hasn’t come forward yet, but he/she gets a choice of $1,000 a day for life or a $7 million lump sum.
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s lottery game were 16-17-27-31-43 and Cash Ball 4.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- $7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Syracuse
- Cicero man who admitted to killing Utica teen last summer assigned new attorney
- Baldwinville man facing larceny charges in Madison County
- Tour Saratoga Race Course virtually on Saturday
- Syracuse Fire Department receives grant to install new exhaust removal systems
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App