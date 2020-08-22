7 more potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department contact tracers have been busy, as they announced seven more locations on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location, as you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
08/13/20
- Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Best Buy located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/27/20
08/14/20
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/28/20
08/15/20
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar located at 10125 Mulaney Rd. in Utica
- Wore mask: Inside bar, yes; Outside while watching softball game, no.
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/29/20
08/16/20
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located on Auert Avenue in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops located on Culver Avenue in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/30/20
8/18/20
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Family Dollar located at 8190 NY-12 in Barneveld
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/1/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.
