7 more potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department contact tracers have been busy, as they announced seven more locations on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location, as you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

08/13/20

  • Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.                    
  • Place of exposure: Best Buy located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford                                       
  • Wore mask:  Yes                                                                                             
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/27/20

08/14/20

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.                   
  • Place of exposure Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                          
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/28/20

08/15/20

  • Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar located at 10125 Mulaney Rd. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Inside bar, yes; Outside while watching softball game, no.
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/29/20

08/16/20

  • Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Price Chopper located on Auert Avenue in Utica
  • Wore mask:   Yes                                                                                           
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20    
  • Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.                      
  • Place of exposure:   Stewart’s Shops located on Culver Avenue in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                           
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20   
  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/30/20

8/18/20

  • Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Family Dollar located at 8190 NY-12 in Barneveld
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/1/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

