7 more potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department contact tracers have been busy, as they announced seven more locations on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location, as you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

08/13/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Best Buy located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/27/20

08/14/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/28/20

08/15/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar located at 10125 Mulaney Rd. in Utica

Wore mask: Inside bar, yes; Outside while watching softball game, no.

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/29/20

08/16/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located on Auert Avenue in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops located on Culver Avenue in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/30/20

8/18/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Family Dollar located at 8190 NY-12 in Barneveld

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/1/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

