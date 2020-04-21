7 of the top 10 burgers in NY from Central New York region

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York burger lovers have submitted their nominations for the New York Beef Council’s Best NY Burger Contest with 7 out of the top 10 restaurants from right here in Central New York.

2020 Top 10 Best NY Burgers Announced!

Ale & Angus Pub, Syracuse, “Barn Yard Burger” (returning 2018/2019 Champion with “Power Play” and “Beef on Weck” Burgers)

Crazy Otto’s Empire, Herkimer, “Mushroom Cheese Burger”

Finally Ours Restaurant, Syracuse, “Thick Grilled Cheese, Bacon Burger”

Jakes Grub and Grog, Central Square, “Bourbon Burger”

Juicy Burger Bar, Hamburg, “Bigg Poppa Burger”

Madison Bistro, Wampsville. “Texan Burger”

Mijo’s Bar and Grill, Marathon, “Bacon, Mushroom Swiss Burger”

Monirae’s, Pennellville, “The Mighty Declan”

R Diner, Central Square, “Mushroom Swiss Burger”

Swifty’s, Albany, “Hangover Burger”

Qualifying burgers must be 100% beef patty or patties, although other ingredients may be added such as spices, and served on a bun, or bread product. Burgers may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings.

The quest for the winner of the Best NY Burger continues. Burgers will be voted for online until midnight on April 30, to decide the four finalists.

Each of the top 10 restaurants will have a Facebook Live Burger Building Demonstration on the New York Beef Council’s Facebook page, which started on Monday, April 20.

The winning burger will be announced May 1st.

“We encourage everyone to visit the Top Ten restaurants,” says Jean O’Toole, Executive Director of the New York Beef Council. “These are only a few of the many restaurants in New York that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving beef to their customers on behalf of New York’s beef and dairy farmers.”

To learn more about the contest and the Top Ten restaurants, visit https://www.nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest