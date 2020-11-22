71-year-old man helps stop attempted rape Saturday afternoon on the Creekwalk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old-man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to rape a woman who was running on the Creekwalk.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the area of the Creekwalk under the Bear Street bridge for an attempted rape call at approximately 1:04 p.m.

Syracuse Police say an investigation later revealed a 37-year-old woman was running along the Creekwalk when she was attacked from behind by an 18-year-old man.

Police say the 18-year-old, Edward Sholtz, assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her.

However, a couple was walking on the Creekwalk, saw the attack taking place and tried to stop it.

A 71-year-old man tried to intervene, but Sholtz attacked him by punching him in the face, police said.

The 71-year-old then grabbed a stick to try and stop the attack, and Sholtz ran away.

A Syracuse Police officer later saw Sholtz on Hiawatha Boulevard, near Destiny USA, and tried to stop him, but Sholtz refused and ran away.

Sholtz ran into Destiny USA’s pedestrian bridge, where police say he knocked over two small children in the process. Sholtz was eventually caught by Syracuse Police and was brought into custody.

Sholtz was charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The suspect is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.