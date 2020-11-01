71st annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper sold out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Election Day tradition is already sold out before Election Day!

The Spaghetti Supper at Our Lady of Pompei School already hit 1,000 orders.

The organizers turned it into a drive-thru for the pandemic and only ordered half its usual grocery list.

Every order for the 71st annual Spaghetti Supper had to be pre-ordered and will be available for pickup on Election Day.

If you were one of the lucky 1,000 people to place an order in time, you are asked to take North Townsend to Ash Street to North McBride in order to get to the school to pick up your order. There will be people directing traffic.