SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Election Day tradition is already sold out before Election Day!
The Spaghetti Supper at Our Lady of Pompei School already hit 1,000 orders.
The organizers turned it into a drive-thru for the pandemic and only ordered half its usual grocery list.
Every order for the 71st annual Spaghetti Supper had to be pre-ordered and will be available for pickup on Election Day.
If you were one of the lucky 1,000 people to place an order in time, you are asked to take North Townsend to Ash Street to North McBride in order to get to the school to pick up your order. There will be people directing traffic.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: First taste of winter for CNY late tonight into Monday
- 71st annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper sold out
- State Senate candidates Rachel May and Sam Rodgers cast their ballots early
- Chestnut Hill Middle School transitions to remote learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App