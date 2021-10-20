72nd Our Lady of Pompei Election Day Spaghetti Dinner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time for the 72nd Annual Our Lady of Pompei Election Day Spaghetti Supper.

The event runs on November 2 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are sold out at the Cathedral Academy at Pompei School Cafeteria, 915 N. McBride Street.

This year’s dinner will be drive up and delivery only. All meals come with spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, and dessert.

Preorders can be placed by calling (315) 422-8548 or (315) 422-7163. Preorders will be directed to a pick up door at the school where people will be directing traffic.

Organizers say that due to last year’s overwhelming response, the number of meals this year will be double, but is limited to 2,000 meals.

Single meals are $10, half trays that feed 6 people are $50, and full trays that feed 15 are $100.