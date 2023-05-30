HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday, May 27, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a single vehicle accident on County Route 7, north of Harris Hill Road, in the Town of Hannibal in Oswego County, around 12:37 p.m.

Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, they found that a 2019 Can-Am Spyder was traveling northbound on County Route 7 when it drove off the road and hit multiple trees.

The driver, 73-year-old Thomas Leonard, of Hannibal, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was helped out by the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation.