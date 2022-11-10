VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a car crash that happened in the Town of Verona on Wednesday, November 9, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a two-car accident that happened on Route 31 near Kelly Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

After they arrived on the scene they found a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona who was attempting to turn eastbound onto State Route 31 from Kelly Ave.

Rissman had two people with him during the crash. 55-year-old Jean Rissman of Verona who was sitting in the front passenger seat and 26-year-old Daniel Perez of Elmhurst who was in the back seat of the car.

Deputies say Rissman failed to yield the right away of a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by a 65-year-old man who was driving westbound on Route 31.

The driver of the Dodge, Frederick Rissman was pronounced dead on the scene and Jean Rissman was taken by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with serious injuries, according to Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez was taken by Vineall Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was treated at the scene by the Verona Fire Department.

The crash is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit, and the Forensic ID Unit.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Vineall Ambulance, and the Verona Fire Department.