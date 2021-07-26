74-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Onondaga County over the weekend

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced COVID-19 numbers on Monday, and said there has been another COVID-19 death in the county. This comes after a 38-year-old man died of the virus in Onondaga County last week.

The trend moving forward. Be a credible messenger for the vaccine with your own networks. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) July 26, 2021

In a tweet, McMahon said that there were 16 new cases in the county on Saturday, July 24, 11 new cases on Sunday, and 30 new cases on Monday July 26. There are 13 residents in the hospital, and one person in the ICU as of Monday. The man who died from COVID-19 was 74.