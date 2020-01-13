$75 million pledge to Syracuse University’s SI Newhouse School of Public Communications

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some really exciting news for the Syracuse University campus. The Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation has announced its intention to pledge $75 million to Syracuse University’s SI Newhouse School of Public Communications.
This will be the largest gift in the university’s 150-year history.
Donald Newhouse made the announcement at an event at the Newhouse School on the Syracuse University campus on Monday morning.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rainbow of flavors in this Meatless Monday recipe
- Fulton man turns himself in to authorities after seeing himself on TV
- Two arrested in connection with two armed robberies at High Acres Apartment Complex
- April 28 circled for special election in NY-27
- Part of West Genesee Street back open after sinkhole gets repaired
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App