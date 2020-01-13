Closings
$75 million pledge to Syracuse University’s SI Newhouse School of Public Communications

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some really exciting news for the Syracuse University campus. The Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation has announced its intention to pledge $75 million to Syracuse University’s SI Newhouse School of Public Communications.

This will be the largest gift in the university’s 150-year history. 

Donald Newhouse made the announcement at an event at the Newhouse School on the Syracuse University campus on Monday morning.

