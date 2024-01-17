SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 the Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the intersection of State Route 414 and Yellow Tavern Road, in the Town of Fayette, for a two-car accident with injuries.

At the scene, deputies found the two cars with significant damage.

The Fayette Fire Department worked with the sheriff’s office to retrieve both drivers from their cars.

The Sheriff’s Office found through an investigation that a 38-year-old woman from Ovid was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition and 75-year-old Kathleen Irland from Waterloo was driving a White 2020 Honda Civic along Yellow Tavern Road when Irland came up to an intersection and drove through a stop sign.

As Irland was headed east, she was hit by the 38-year-old who was driving the Ford Expedition.

The 38-year-old was removed from her car through her windshield and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by Finger Lakes Ambulance.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s office says deputies, EMTs and fire personnel performed life-saving measures on Kathleen Irland but she succumbed to her injuries.

Deputies were also assisted on scene by North and South Seneca Ambulance, NYSP, NYS DEC and Seneca County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team.