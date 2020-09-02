75 years later, what did World War II cost?

(WSYR-TV) — Today, the Battleship USS Missouri is a museum located within sight of the Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
A fitting location for the ship that hosted the signing of Japan’s surrender in World War II, just several hundred yards from the remains of the Battleship USS Arizona which was sunk in the opening moments of the attack which brought the U.S. into World War II.
September 2 is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. A war in which 16 million Americans served. Just one of the interesting numbers from that war.
