757 jet with ‘United States of America’ written on it flies over Syracuse Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 757 jet was spotted flying over Syracuse Saturday morning, as it was performing touch-and-go exercises.
The jet had the words “United States of America” written on the side of the plane, but this jet was not Air Force 1.
According to a spokesperson with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, the 757 was performing touch-and-go exercises, but could not provide any additional information.
According to pilotmall.com, touch-and-go exercises are when an aircraft flies around, touches down on a runway without coming to a stop and takes off again. The maneuver is mainly used for training purposes.
