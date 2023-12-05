SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:31 p.m. on Dec. 4, Syracuse Police officers were sent to East Adams Street and Almond Street for a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found a 77-year-old man with critical injuries after being hit by a car.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Syracuse Police, the initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking across Almond Street when a vehicle struck him. After the collision, the vehicle left the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department’s Traffic Section at (315) 442-5130.