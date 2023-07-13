ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 77-year-old Edward Madill, of Rome, has been arrested for having alleged sexual contact with a 15-year-old male back in 2022.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, the alleged contact took place back in November of 2022, in the City of Rome.

“Rome Police Detective Alex Sypniewski and Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigator Mark Chrysler who are assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, conducted the investigation, and arrested Madill on July 11, 2023,” said Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Madill was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the 3rd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

Following processing, Madill was arraigned in Rome City Court and taken to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.