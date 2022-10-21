CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars.

A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said 92 people were inside the bar at the time. 79 of them between 18 to 20-years-old, using fake IDs to get in.

“A large majority of them were ID’s that were actually a picture of themselves. Some with their exact name on it,” said Lieutenant Cheyenne Cute for Cortland City Police Department.

Cortland City Police said the IDs are being ordered online and are from different states including New York and even as far as Illinois.

“They have bouncers, they have scanners, they have cameras, you know they take those steps,” said Lt. Cute.

Those steps still leading to 79 tickets issued, and this isn’t the first time something like this has happened at the Stone Lounge.

The bar shutting down just a few years ago after serving alcohol to minors. However, police say the bar was under different ownership then.

“It was brought to our attention, you know my supervisors noticed that Wednesday nights were very busy nights that’s really the only bar that has students , people there on a Wednesday night,” said Lt. Cute.

Leading police to check things out, along with the State Liquor Authority and State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Lt. Cute added, “Its a college town there’s several bars, there’s bars just within the downtown area. There’s bars in the outskirts in the city that aren’t college bars. We do ABC enforcement there as well. Just to make sure that we aren’t targeting anyone in particular but if we identify a problem which in this situation we did we responded to this particular bar a little bit differently because of what’s been going on lately.”

Police said the new owner of the Stone Lounge was there Wednesday night and was cooperative with police.

As for what’s next, the State Liquor Authority will be holding a hearing to review the bar’s license. In the meantime the Stone Lounge will remain open.