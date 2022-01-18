8 days, 8 burglaries in the Town of DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department reported that between January 9 and January 17, they responded to eight burglaries.

Half of those burglaries happened on Monday. All of them happened overnight.

The DeWitt Police Department reminds everyone to make sure that the entrances to your buildings are well lit and locked. They also recommend the use of surveillance systems, as they frequently lead to the prosecution of suspects. They also remind businesses to keep money in a safe spot and to keep cash registers empty and open to discourage break-ins.

Here’s a list of the businesses broken into the last 8 days:

January 9

AroGraph Displays at 846 North Ave.

at 846 North Ave. Ponchito’s Taqueria at 3800 New Court Ave.

January 12

Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill at 3898 New Court Ave.

January 14

Thompson Road Tavern at 6266 Thompson Rd.

January 17

DeWitt Smoke Shop at 6850 East Genesee St.

at 6850 East Genesee St. Mother’s Cupboard at 3709 James St.

at 3709 James St. Village Deli at 325 West Manlius St.

at 325 West Manlius St. Brad’s Extra Innings at 200 Highland Ave.

The DeWitt Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating each of these burglaries and asks those who may have information or surveillance footage to please contact the department at 315-449-3640 or at tips@townofdewitt.com.

Below is a map with the locations of each robbery.