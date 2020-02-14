ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police said they arrested eight people who were protesting at the Chase Bank on East State Street.
Protestors were asked to leave, but refused to do so.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police were called in to help with the incident.
Eight adults were charged with criminal trespassing.
Four juveniles were also arrested and later released to their parents.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 8 protesters arrested at Chase Bank in Ithaca
- Syracuse kindergarten teacher uses Facebook Live to read to kids
- FedEx cargo plane declares emergency after landing at Hancock Airport
- Another Central New York couple quarantined aboard cruise ship in Japan
- WATCH: One-on-one with Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App