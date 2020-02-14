8 protesters arrested at Chase Bank in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police said they arrested eight people who were protesting at the Chase Bank on East State Street.

Protestors were asked to leave, but refused to do so.

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police were called in to help with the incident.

Eight adults were charged with criminal trespassing.

Four juveniles were also arrested and later released to their parents.

