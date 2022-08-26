SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022.

Eight food services failed their inspections:

Brancato’s Catering in Liverpool

Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit)

TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA

Sake Japan in Destiny USA

Sbarro in Destiny USA

Cajun Cafe & Grill in Destiny USA

Exhale Cafe and Bakeshop (Mobile Unit)

Lin Li’s Chinese Restaurant in Brewerton

Three restaurants on the list failed with critical violations: Brancato’s Catering, TGI Friday’s, and Sake Japan.

Read on to see how exactly each establishment failed.

Brancato’s Catering at 400 Buckley Road

Brancato’s Catering had two violations. One of them was a critical violation.

Critical Violation: Food not protected from contamination by workers. The inspector found that the food workers had no means of washing their hands during their inspection. This was corrected as food service was suspended and a modified temporary hand washing station was set up.

The other violation was:

Improper Sanitary Facilities and Control: The inspector made the same note about no hand washing station. This was corrected.

Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit)

Baked Potato Express failed its inspection with only two violations.

Food Protection: The inspector found that there was no means of hand washing available at the time of the inspection, as the hand sink was inoperable and a temporary hand wash station was not set up. This was corrected as a temporary hand wash station was set up.

The inspector found that there was no means of hand washing available at the time of the inspection, as the hand sink was inoperable and a temporary hand wash station was not set up. This was corrected as a temporary hand wash station was set up. Construction / Liquid Wase and Sewage / Garbage and Refuse: The inspector found that the sink was not working at the time of inspection. This was corrected with the creation of the temporary hand wash station.

TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA

TGI Friday’s had six violations over 3 infractions. Two of the violations were critical violations.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found that two coolers on the cookline were not keeping potentially hazardous foods at 45°F or lower. Many items of food were noted at 48°F to 52°F. The inspector also said that the reach in drawers below the cookline, which included food like raw chicken and fish, were noted at 54°F to 62°F. The food had been in the coolers for over 2 hours at the time of the inspection.

Other violations included:

Improper Cleaning, Washing, and Sanitizing of Equipment and Utensils: The inspector found that fan guards in both walk-in coolers were dirty. They also stated that the rolling racks and shelving in walk-in coolers were also dirty.

Improper Construction and Maintenance of Physical Facilities: The inspector said that the floor in the main walk-in cooler was in poor repair. The inspector added that the floors throughout the entire establishment were dirty with food and debris buildup.



Sbarro in Destiny USA

The Sbarro inside Destiny USA failed its inspection with four violations.

Improper Cleaning, Washing, and Sanitizing of Equipment and Utensils: The inspector noted that the interior of the ice machine was dirty. The inspector shared that the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler had heavy build up They also said that fan guards in the walk-in cooler were dirty

Inadequate Insect / Roden Control: The inspector said that multiple live cockroaches were found under the 3-bay sink.

Sake Japan in Destiny USA

Sake Japan had nine violations. Two of them were critical violations.

Critical Violation: Food not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured. The inspector found that in the walk-in cooler, whole raw egg shells were stored above ready to eat vegetables. This was corrected when the shells were moved to the shelves storing raw meat.

Critical Violation: Food not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found that a spray bottle of chemical, stored on the lower shelf below the front cookline, was not labeled.

Other violations included:

Food Not Protected in General They said that tea powders and bubble tea add-ins were not covered while not in use. This was corrected. They also found that pans of raw chicken inside coolers were overfilled, making the chicken contact the cooler when it opens. The inspector noted that the area around the drawer cooler came into contact with door gaskets and was generally unclean.

Improper Cleaning, Washing, and Sanitizing of Equipment and Utensils : The inspector stated that shelving in the back prep kitchen that stored soy sauce was dirty.

: The inspector stated that shelving in the back prep kitchen that stored soy sauce was dirty. Improper Sanitary Facilities and Controls: The inspector also said that the hand wash sinks in the front cookline area did not have soap. This was corrected during the inspection.

The inspector also said that the hand wash sinks in the front cookline area did not have soap. This was corrected during the inspection. Improper Construction and Maintenance of Physical Facilities: The inspect said that walls were dirty near the prep sink and in the walk-in cooler.

Cajun Cafe & Grill in Destiny USA

Cajun Cafe & Grill in Destiny USA failed their health inspection with two violations.

Improper Cleaning, Washing and Sanitizing of Equipment and Utensils: The inspector stated that the interior of the ice machine was dirty. This was corrected during the inspector’s visit.

The inspector stated that the interior of the ice machine was dirty. This was corrected during the inspector’s visit. Inadequate Insect / Rodent Control: The inspector found live roaches in the wall behind the control panel in the hallway’s entrance.

Exhale Cafe and Bakeshop (Mobile Unit)

Exhale Cafe and Bake Shop Food Truck only had one violation.

Equipment and Utensils: The inspector said that at the time of the inspection the hand sink leaked while water is flowing. The leak was seen inside the mobile unit and under the hitch side of the unit.

Lin Li’s Chinese Restaurant at 5501 Bartell Road

Lin Li’s Chinese Restaurant failed its inspection with 11 violations. One violation was found five times.

Food Not Protected in General: The inspector found an aluminum bowl lacking a handle used in raw ice.

The inspector found an aluminum bowl lacking a handle used in raw ice. Poor Sanitary Design, Construction, Installation of Equipment and Utensils: The inspector reported that cardboard embedded with food soil was found to be lining most shelving.

The inspector reported that cardboard embedded with food soil was found to be lining most shelving. Improper Cleaning, Washing, and Sanitizing of Equipment and Utensils The inspector noted that these locations were dirty: Walk-in cooler shelving Rice cooker exteriors White metal rack near 3-bay sink Upper rim of prep cooler Interior of lower prep cooler

Improper Garbage and Rubbish Disposal: The inspector said that the grease bin outside the rear door had heavy grease accumulation The inspector found that the dumpsters outside were littered with trash

Improper Construction and Maintenance of Physical Facilities: The inspector said that most floor areas under equipment and along baseboards were dirty.

Many locations passed their inspections between August 7 and August 13, 2022. You can see the entire list below.