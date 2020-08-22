8 sent to the hospital after head-on collision in Parish

PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a head-on collision in Parish. 

State Police on the scene told NewsChannel 9 they responded a little after 3 p.m. on State Route 69 just before Spaulsbury road. 

It’s unclear at this time how severe the injuries are or if any tickets were given. 

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update the story as more details become available.

