PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a head-on collision in Parish.
State Police on the scene told NewsChannel 9 they responded a little after 3 p.m. on State Route 69 just before Spaulsbury road.
It’s unclear at this time how severe the injuries are or if any tickets were given.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update the story as more details become available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
- WATCH: Mild and muggy with most staying dry tonight
- Syracuse non-profit provides books for over 200 children Saturday
- 8 sent to the hospital after head-on collision in Parish
- Large turnout for first electronics recycling event since pandemic began
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App