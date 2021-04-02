8-year-old boy recovering after being trapped in house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 8-year-old Syracuse boy who was trapped in a house fire and was then rescued by firefighters is making a good recovery.

Or’Eon Jackson’s mother shared this photo of her son from his hospital bed. He’s already asking for Burger King and his skywalker skateboard. His mom, Samone, tells us how grateful she is to the firefighters who saved her son’s life. He still has a long road to recovery, and so does her family. They lost everything when fire ripped their Park Street home, including clothing, food, toys, and a place to live.

Jackson’s sisters are hoping the community will step up and help. They’ve started a GoFundMe account.