(WSYR-TV) —

The Oneida City Police Department announced that an 8-year-old boy died in a snowmobile accident Sunday.

Shortly before 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday, police responded to the scene at Sylvan Street in the City of Oneida. According to OCPD, one snowmobile was involved in an accident on private property. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.