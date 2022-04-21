Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse police confirm to NewsChannel 9, that the 8-year-old in a viral video that got national attention was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for stealing another child’s bicycle Thursday night.

A police spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that the call went out for an armed robbery with a knife on Grumbach Avenue around 7:00pm. The 8-year-old is accused of threatening the other child on the bike and stealing it. No knife was seen. He was reportedly with his other siblings. They were not charged. The 8-year-old will now have to appear in family court.

The 8-year-old was captured on video Sunday afternoon being put into the back seat of Syracuse Police cruiser after being accused of stealing a bag of chips. Police brought the child and his bicycle back to his home and spoke with his father. The 8-year-old was not charged in that incident.