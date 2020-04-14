Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

80 million people to get stimulus checks this week

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — You could be getting a paycheck from Uncle Sam this week if you’re one of the lucky 80 million. That’s how many Americans the Treasury Department hopes to distribute coronavirus stimulus payments to.

So how could you be in that lucky bunch? If you’ve already filed your tax return and authorized direct deposit, you’re most likely to see the money dropped into your account soon. Treasury officials say most eligible Americans will receive their payments within the next two weeks.

People who don’t file tax returns can enter their information on the Internal Revenue Service’s website. Taxpayers who do file, but don’t use direct deposit, will be able to enter their bank information later this week.

Everyone else will have to wait for paper checks, which will take considerably longer.

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

